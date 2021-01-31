iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $66,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.24. 2,646,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.