iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $158.11. 2,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.86 and a 1-year high of $169.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.19.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.