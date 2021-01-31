iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Raised by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.8% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU remained flat at $$17.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,994,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

