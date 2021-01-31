iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.17. 249,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,763. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

