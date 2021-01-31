iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.58 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94.

