iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DVYA opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $43.46.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.