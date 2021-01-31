iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

IGLB stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $74.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63.

