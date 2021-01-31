IQeon (IQN) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.33 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $224,280.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00006851 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.75 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.39 or 0.04567715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020693 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030182 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

IQeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

