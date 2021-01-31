Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 198,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $66.73. 15,649,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

