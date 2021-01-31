Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $240,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 754,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 198,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,396,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

