Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 6,756,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $26.08.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

