Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.14 Million Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The ODP were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The ODP’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

