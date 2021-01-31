Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 4,083 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Nokia were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 362,323,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,518,250. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

