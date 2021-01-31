Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 2,010 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.83. 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,942. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

