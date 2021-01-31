Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (IVPM.L) (LON:IVPM) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (IVPM.L) (LON:IVPM) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33). Approximately 6,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.77.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (IVPM.L) Company Profile (LON:IVPM)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio is a fixed income fund of fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in fixed income markets. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio is domiciled in United Kingdom.

