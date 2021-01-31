Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

