Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

