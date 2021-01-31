Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,139,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,423 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,723,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after acquiring an additional 348,531 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 659,638 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,541,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after purchasing an additional 271,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

