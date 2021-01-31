Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Intertek Group stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.61.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

