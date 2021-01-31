Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IKTSY. BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

IKTSY opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

