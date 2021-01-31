International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $272,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,741 shares of company stock valued at $29,294,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $199.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

