International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,774 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,209,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

SIVR opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

