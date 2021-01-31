International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,168 United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. United States Oil Fund, LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

