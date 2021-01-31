International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 191,826 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

