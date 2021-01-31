International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,258,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

