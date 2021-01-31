International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $61,000 in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 490 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $137.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.