International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 997 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,129,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,946,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 144,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $68.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

