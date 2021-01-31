International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 732 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

