International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $38,921,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $33,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 279.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 180,026 shares in the last quarter.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,978 shares of company stock worth $7,039,218. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

