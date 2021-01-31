International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 134.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Truist increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.