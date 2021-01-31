International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 474 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,056,000 after purchasing an additional 213,399 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 379,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,231,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 171.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $156.30. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.