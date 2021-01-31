Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Intel by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Intel by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,234,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after buying an additional 292,521 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Intel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.