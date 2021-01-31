Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

