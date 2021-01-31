Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

IART has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after buying an additional 165,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

