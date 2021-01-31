Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Sells $23,610.36 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) insider Robert Gut sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $23,610.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,523.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
uniQure stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 9.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after buying an additional 277,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 37.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,133,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,406,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.
