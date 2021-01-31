Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Sells $23,610.36 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) insider Robert Gut sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $23,610.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,523.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

uniQure stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 9.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after buying an additional 277,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 37.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,133,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,406,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.