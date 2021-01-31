Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 13,260 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 13,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,050,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SLP stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after buying an additional 124,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 213,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 196,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

