Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells $1,378,497.00 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 30,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $1,378,497.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11,359 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $511,609.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

