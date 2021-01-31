Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $503,874.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $503,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

