Insider Buying: Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) Insider Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) insider Louis Emmanuel Castro bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,770 ($4,925.53).

OMI stock opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34) on Friday. Orosur Mining Inc. has a one year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 45.99 ($0.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.56. The company has a market capitalization of £48.19 million and a PE ratio of -42.92.

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

