Insider Buying: Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) Insider Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) insider Louis Emmanuel Castro bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,770 ($4,925.53).
OMI stock opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34) on Friday. Orosur Mining Inc. has a one year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 45.99 ($0.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.56. The company has a market capitalization of £48.19 million and a PE ratio of -42.92.
About Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L)
