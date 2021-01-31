Insider Buying: Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) Insider Acquires £55,000 in Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) insider Colin Bird purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,857.85).

LON:JLP opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The company has a market cap of £269.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 14 ($0.18).

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

