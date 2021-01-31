Insider Buying: Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) Insider Acquires £55,000 in Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) insider Colin Bird purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,857.85).
LON:JLP opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The company has a market cap of £269.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 14 ($0.18).
About Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L)
