Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.61 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,990.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inogen by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

