Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $117,967.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,297.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $228,966.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $282,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISSC stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.22. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

