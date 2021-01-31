Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.65. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 798,185 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

