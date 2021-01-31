Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 77,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $127.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.