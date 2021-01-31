Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

NYSE EBS opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,462,274.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,926 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,403 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.