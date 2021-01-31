Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $139.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -211.91, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.