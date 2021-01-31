Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys Shares of 1,770 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 37.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $166.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

