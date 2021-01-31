Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $136.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

