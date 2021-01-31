Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.