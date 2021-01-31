Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the December 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25. Indiva has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
About Indiva
