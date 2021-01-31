Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the December 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25. Indiva has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

